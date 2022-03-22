University degree no longer required for MPs in Abkhazia



Who can become a deputy in Abkhazia

It is now possible to become a deputy in Abkhazia without higher education and work experience. This comes from a new amendment to the constitutional law on the election of deputies of the People’s Assembly – the Parliament of Abkhazia.

At the meeting of the parliament session on March 21, the deputies voted in the second final reading for the following wording:

“A citizen of the Republic of Abkhazia who speaks the state Abkhazian and Russian languages ​​can be elected as a deputy of the Parliament. This law shall enter into force on January 1, 2027”.

The amendment adopted in the first reading was excluded from the bill: “A citizen of Abkhazia with a higher education and work experience of at least 5 years can be elected as a deputy”.

Thus, this change will apply to deputies of the eighth convocation, which will be elected in 2027.

In society, such an initiative to convene was finally perceived with humor.

“In 10 years, everyone who could read this text will be able to become a deputy. Maybe not right away”, blogger Tengiz Dzhopua wrote on his page.

“This is part of a completely meaningful and purposefully implemented choice of state degradation through the ‘goblinization’ of power. But the most characteristic thing is that this choice is actively supported by the masses. And the past parliamentary elections have demonstrated this very convincingly,” said politician Renat Karcaa.

“Anyone can become an MP, absolutely anyone! Whoever has the money – be they a complete moron, even. Because we are so morally impoverished that we can sell our vote for any trifle and penny. And we don’t give a damn about the fact those deputies-wanna-bes will decide the fate of our children”, says Saida Bobua, a resident of Sukhum.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.