Opinion: One should not vote hungry - analysis of Abkhazia's parliamentary elections

Following the results of the parliamentary elections in Abkhazia which took place on March 12, 17 out of 35 deputies were elected. A second round will be held in the remaining districts. However, the public agrees that the authorities have already won the elections in Abkhazia, and the second round will not change anything.

I insist: it is impossible to rig elections in Abkhazia. What do I mean by rigging elections? Disinformation, forgery and massive damage to ballots, exaggerated numbers. We do not and cannot have such things (yet).

Yes, we have the so-called ‘carousels’, and other methods. Yes, it’s illegal. But real voters are involved in the carousel.

Yes, our people vote for the transformers provided to them before the elections, gravel, water tanks, poles and cakes. But they vote!

People live without light, water, roads, the basic, normal conditions – and do not draw conclusions. They do not find a causal relationship [ between the situation and the government]. They do not consider themselves part of the chain of this endless hell.

Do they have the right to do so? Well, of course they do. If we start unwinding this tangle, then we will run into problems from the sphere of education, health care, and many others. But the people who elected this parliament are not aliens.

The majority is completely devoid of understanding about the functions of the legislature. People only want to solve their problem, even one, but right here and now. Leave your laws and your future to yourself, we never loved normally and it is no time to start.

Everything is predictable, understandable and very consistent.

Some of my colleagues called the parliament elected in 2017 anti-human. I will never allow myself to say this for so many reasons. And the first of them – these deputies were really chosen by people.

Those are people who walk three kilometers to get water, give birth in sheds, burn out from short circuits, wear one pair of shoes for 15 years. And experts have very little right to be clever when it comes to the votes cast by these people.

Everyone knows that it’s better not to go shopping for groceries hungry, because you’ll pick up a whole cart of unnecessary things. You can’t go to the polls hungry either. The problem is that a huge part of our country only eats once every five years.

And it’s not their fault. This is our common problem.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.