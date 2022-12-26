Thousands rally in NK demanding the Lachin corridor be opened

Unity rally on Renaissance Square in NK

Thousands of people rallied in Nagorno-Karabakh demanding the Lachin corridor, the only road linking NK with Armenia, be unblocked. Since December 12, Azerbaijanis calling themselves environmental activists have been blocking this vital road. About 50,000 people gathered on Renaissance Square in the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, according to local police. d to the speeches of speakers from neighboring streets.

“There are three ways to resolve the situation”

The rally participants demanded that “Azerbaijanis who present themselves as ecologists open the road.” Many of the speakers addressed the international community, citing a need to put pressure on the Azerbaijani authorities, who, they believe, began the “environmental campaign”.

Journalist Tsovinar Barkhudaryan speaks at rally

“Renaissance Square has been a symbol of our hopes, dreams, struggles and victories for years. Today we have gathered here to hear speeches that are not at all pleasing to the ear, we have gathered to look into each other’s eyes, talk honestly and decide which path we will open for ourselves in spite of this blocked road,” journalist Tsovinar Barkhudaryan said at the rally.

“The sovereignty of Artsakh cannot be questioned” reads this placard

“We have gathered at the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert to show our unity and determination. Today we are united by a common concern about the solution of many problems that have arisen before us, about restoring confidence in the future,” head of the Artsakh diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, said.

Current and former authorities of the unrecognized republic

The rally was attended by both the current and former presidents of the unrecognized republic, neither of whom spoke. Only State Minister Ruben Vardanyan spoke with protesters. Vardanyan said that he sees three possibilities of resolving the situation:

“First, sooner or later we submit and slowly integrate into Azerbaijan. The second – we leave here, and the third – we fight. On September 2, I made a decision [to renounce Russian citizenship and move to NK]: I am here and I am fighting, I will not leave here and will not submit to the conditions of Azerbaijan. We must resist.”

Ruben Vardanyan

He also said that Armenians of NK should not expect a miracle, because it will not happen:

“It will be difficult, sweat and blood will be shed, but if we feel strength in ourselves, if we believe in each other, that the meaning of life is to live on our own land, I believe that not only we but the entire world will feel it”.

Participants

During the rally, speakers said that Azerbaijan is not really interested in environmental problems, and recalled the “use of phosphorus bombs by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the Karabakh war of 2020.” It was also said that environmental activists “should, instead of blocking the road to NK, monitor the situation in the oil fields in Azerbaijan, and take care of air pollution in Sumgayit.”

Commentary

Political scientist Tigran Grigoryan believes that an unprecedented number of people gathered for the rally. He also wrote that he noticed the absence of Russian flags and other symbols. He says that there were speeches in other languages for the sake of the international community:

“An important speech was made pointing out the mistakes of the elite standing in the front row [the current and former presidents]. This made the rally more authentic. […] There is a lot of pathos, but in fact there is little content. A certain balance must be reached in this matter.”

“We want peace”

Critical facts about the Lachin corridor blockade

The only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia has been closed since December 12. 120,000 people, of whom 30,000 are children, are under blockade and on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

More than twenty patients with serious problems need immediate transportation to Armenia for qualified medical care. One of them managed to be transported to Yerevan through the mediation of the Red Cross while one seriously ill patient has died.

Baku denies that the aim is simply to block the road, but so far only cars of the Red Cross and the Russian peacekeeping contingent have been allowed through the corridor.

The Prime Minister of Armenia denounced the inaction of the peacekeeping forces — “The obligation to control the Lachin corridor, set down in the tripartite statement, is not being fulfilled by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation.”

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia said that Yerevan has called on the UN and the OSCE to send an assessment mission to the Lachin corridor.

The European Court of Human Rights granted Armenia’s request to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan and unblock the Lachin corridor:

“The court decided […] to oblige Azerbaijan to take all necessary and sufficient measures to ensure the safe movement of seriously ill people in need of medical care through the Lachin corridor, as well as the safe movement of persons left homeless on the road or without means of subsistence.”

Rallies were also held in NK on December 23 and 24. Participants marched up to a post of Russian peacekeepers and demanded the Lachin corridor be unblocked. On December 24, a representative of the peacekeepers said that “the issue will be resolved within the next two days”, with a possible decision coming on December 26. The activists have suspended their protests until the deadline.

