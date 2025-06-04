UN General Assembly adopts resolution

The UN General Assembly has adopted, for the 18th time, a resolution titled “Status of Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Georgia,” reaffirming the right of all refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to return to their homes.

The resolution was supported by 107 countries—four more than last year.

Forty-nine states, including China, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran, abstained from the vote.

Nine countries voted against the resolution: Russia, Cuba, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Equatorial Guinea, and Belarus.

The resolution emphasises the right of all internally displaced persons and refugees—regardless of their ethnic background—to return to their homes. It also highlights the importance of respecting property rights, the need to work towards safe and voluntary return, and calls for peacebuilding through international negotiations.

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili described the adoption of the resolution as “unprecedented.”

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to all the states that co-sponsored our initiative and supported the resolution,” Bochorishvili wrote on social media.

UN General Assembly adopts resolution

UN General Assembly adopts resolution