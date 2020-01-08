Ukrainian passenger plane crashes in Iran – 176 people killed

Iranian news agency ISNA says the plane crashed due to technical issues

A passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Iran in the early morning hours of January 8. Aboard the Boeing 737 were 176 people, all of whom have been killed.

Reportedly the plane crashed immediately after taking off from the airport in Tehran, the plane was heading to Kyiv.

The incident was connected to a drone strike ordered by US President Trump which took out influential Iranian general Qasem Soleymani.

Reuters notes the incident comes just hours after Iran launched a retaliatory attack on two US bases in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ISNA news agency says the plane experienced technical difficulties.