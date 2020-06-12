First Lady of Ukraine tests positive for coronavirus

The wife of the President of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya has received a positive test result for COVID-19.

“Today I got a positive coronavirus test result. Unexpected news. Especially considering that my family and I continue to adhere to all the rules – masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts … ”, Elena Zelenskaya wrote on Facebook.

The first lady noted that she was doing well and had no symptoms of the disease. Now Elena Zelenskaya is on outpatient treatment, and has been isolated from other family members.

“[President of Ukraine] Volodymyr [Zelensky] and the children have also been tested, their results are negative,” she added.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Elena at a polling station during the parliamentary elections, July 21, 2019. REUTERS / Valentyn Ogirenko

Zelenskaya also noted that she wrote about her diagnosis on Facebook, for everyone to remember: it’s too early to lose vigilance.

“Returning to an active social life, it is necessary to remember that not only personal health, but also the health of others depends on each of us: loved ones, friends, colleagues, and even a stranger who travel with us in the elevator, and stands in a queue for checkout at the supermarket … ”, she recalled.

In Ukraine, since the beginning of the epidemic, COVID-19 has been found in 29,753 people, of whom 13,576 patients have already recovered, and 870 have died from complications.

According to data for June 12, over the past day, 683 new cases were discovered, 426 people recovered and 16 died.