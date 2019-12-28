Two swine flu-related deaths in Georgia in December 2019

Georgian doctors urge the public to get vaccinated

Two deaths from H1N1 / swine flu were recorded in Georgia and confirmed in laboratory in December, Mtavari Arxi reports.

The Georgian Disease Control Center says that both people died likely because they were also suffering from other chronic illnesses and neither of them were vaccinated against the virus.

In the second half of December 2019, statistics on visits to doctors and emergency calls because of the flu, which is often accompanied by a very high temperature, sharply increased in Georgia.

“In the clinics, a stock of vaccines has been supplied, at least eight thousand, primarily for those at risk – pregnant women, the elderly or those with chronic diseases. Vaccination against influenza is not mandatory either in Georgia or in other countries, but we strongly recommend that the population be vaccinated,” said Amiran Gamkrelidze, director of the Center for Disease Control.

Georgia has had unusually warm weather for December. Many residents point at the weather as the reason behind the sharp increase in swine flu related illnesses, but doctors do not confirm this and only urge the population to get vaccinated.