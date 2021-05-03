Two reinforced Russian military points created in southern Armenia

In the Syunik region of Armenia, which borders Azerbaijan, two reinforced points of the 102nd Russian military base have been created. This was stated by the acting. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Nikol Pashinyan said in April that Armenia and Russia are discussing the possibility of creating a strongpoint of the 102nd Russian military base in Syunik, the southern region of the country.

But even earlier, in February, Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan spoke about the need to strengthen cooperation with Russia, including expanding the Russian base.

The 102nd Russian military base is located in Gyumri, the second largest city in Armenia, according to a 1995 interstate agreement. In 2010, Russia and Armenia extended the term of the agreement on its placement until 2044.

Armenia’s security system has not changed

Speaking at the National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan stated that the security system of Armenia has not changed. The protection of all borders of the country is carried out by the forces and efforts of the Armenian-Russian joint group of forces:

“It’s no secret that two new strongholds of the 102nd Russian military base have been established in the Syunik region of Armenia. This will serve as an additional guarantee for ensuring the security of the [Syunik] region and Armenia as a whole. “

Strengthening border regions

Independent MP Taguhi Tovmasyan in parliament asked Pashinyan what is being done to strengthen Armenia’s defense positions in Syunik and Gegharkunik, regions bordering Azerbaijan. According to her, six months have passed since the war, and the absence of trenches, fortified and equipped positions “causes concern.”

“What awaits us at the border before its final delimitation and demarcation?” – asked the deputy.

The question pissed off the prime minister. According to him, the border in Syunik and Gegharkunik regions is properly equipped, but this work is not advertised for obvious reasons:

“Often, when I listen to our internal public discourse, I understand that the Azerbaijani intelligence service should not spend large resources on work. They say correctly that Aliyev does not need to spend any money on exploration, we tell him everything.

Next time I propose to present at once with coordinates and maps, publish that, for example, at such coordinates there are no trenches, here we are strong, there is no need to attack, but here there is a corridor – and you can attack. Do you even understand what you are doing? “

The deputy replied to this that the positions of both sides are so close to each other that the state of the trenches and trenches is visible to the enemy, and no coordinates need to be transmitted:

“I’m just wondering why our defense system is in such a state […] that Azerbaijan directly sees our equipment, defense, clothes of our soldiers, since in many places they stand opposite each other. And I wonder why our front line is not equipped. “

Nikol Pashinyan assured the deputies that the relevant work is being carried out, but no one can see what is being done:

“And thank God that neither you nor Azerbaijanis can see this. I’m happy about that. “