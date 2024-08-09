fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia: Ivanishvili family purchased property in Moscow suburbs in 2024 - investigation

messenger vk-black email copy print

Ivanishvili family and property in Russia

Despite the fact that oligarch and honorary chairman of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, consistently denies any ties to Russia, a journalistic investigation has revealed that his family continued to purchase real estate in Russia even after 2012.

The most recent purchase by the former Georgian prime minister’s family took place in 2024—a plot of land measuring 4,500 square meters, which the oligarch’s wife, Ekaterine Khvedelidze, acquired on April 19 this year near Moscow, close to the elite dachas in “Peredelkino.” Prior to this, on September 28, 2021, Khvedelidze registered several other real estate properties in “Peredelkino.”

This information is detailed in an investigative article jointly prepared by several Georgian and Russian media outlets, as well as non-governmental organizations. The investigation involved “Ai, Fakti,” OCCRP, iStories (Russia), GMC, “Studio Monitor,” and “Transparency International — Georgia.”

Journalists discovered that the Ivanishvili family owns one residential house and three plots of land in “Peredelkino.” According to rough estimates, the average value of this real estate exceeds 14 million USD.

Information about Bidzina Ivanishvili’s real estate in Russia first became public in 2013 when the oligarch, then serving as prime minister, submitted his first and only property declaration.

According to the declaration, the family’s first Russian residence is located on Savrasov Street, one of the most expensive areas in Moscow, known as a place where prominent artists reside. This residence still belongs to Ekaterine Khvedelidze and their son Uta Ivanishvili.

Investigative journalists claim that the houses owned by Bidzina Ivanishvili’s wife, Ekaterine Khvedelidze, and their son Uta Ivanishvili are rented out by the company “Aqua-Space,” with the income channeled through the Russian bank “VTB,” which is under sanctions. Since January 2023, a Russian citizen named Andrey Pershin has been transferring almost 800,000 rubles [around $9,000] monthly to “Aqua-Space” as rent. The rental arrangement continued at least until May 2024, with Khvedelidze receiving approximately $94,000.

According to a 2022 study by Transparency International – Georgia, “Aqua-Space” was owned by Bidzina Ivanishvili through an offshore company, Vanity Overseas Limited, registered in the Virgin Islands. Journalists reasonably suspect that Ivanishvili still owns this company, which operates in the Russian market and regularly deposits millions of Russian rubles in “Sberbank.”

Most read

1

"Each side waits for a deus ex machina to solve their conflict on their terms." Interview with EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar

2

"Talk of stopping projects" — Lugar lab in Georgia might lose U.S. support

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

4

Yerevan and Baku to exclude one contentious issue from the peace agreement. What’s next?

5

Russian border guards leave Zvartnots airport but remain in Armenia

6

"I worked 12 hours, shaking with fever." The story of a striking online casino employee in Georgia. VIDEO

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews