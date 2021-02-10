Train from Turkey arrives in Russia for first time

Today at the Vorsino station in the Kaluga region of Russia, the first container train arriving from Turkey was met.

For 11 days, the train traveled to this station through the territories of Georgia and Azerbaijan via the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars line. And soon trains from Turkey will go to Russia through Armenia.

This is the first time the train route is being used to reach Russia, the Turkish Embassy in Russia said. The composition included 16 forty-foot containers carrying dishwashers and gas stoves.

Previously, cargo was transported by sea, which increased delivery time and costs.

The new transport corridor will help reduce both indicators and simplify trade between Russia and Turkey.

Soon, Armenia may also become a transit side in trade turnover between Turkey and Russia.

New transport lines in the Caucasus

The leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia met in Moscow on January 11 to discuss the opening of transport links in the region following the second Karabakh war.

New rail and road routes in the South Caucasus will open several transport dead ends, in particular: