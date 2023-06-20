Tragedy in Abkhazia



For three days rescuers and volunteers from all over Abkhazia have been looking for four-year-old Alexander Vakulich, who fell into a river near the Gegsky waterfall. A private firm has allocated drones for this purpose, but at the moment, neither ground searches nor monitoring of the Gega riverbed from the air have led to anything. Alexander is the son of tourists from Belarus. The tragic incident took place last Saturday, June 17th.

The Vakulichi family – husband, wife and two children – came to the Gegsky waterfall for an excursion. Nearby was a small log bridge across the river. His parents put him on the bridge to take a picture, whereupon he fell into the water. The mother jumped after him, but could not save him.

On social networks, some call for serious attention to security measures on all tourist routes, arguing that “we have quite a lot of such bridges from which you can easily fall.”

Others blame tourists for carelessness and believe that travel and excursion companies should clearly explain to visitors how to behave in the mountains.

The local prosecutor’s office will check the safety of the river crossing from which the child fell.

