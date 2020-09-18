Azerbaijani oppositionist Tofiq Yaqublu stops hunger strike after court releases him on house arrest

Azerbaijani opposition leader Tofiq Yaqublu, who had been on a hunger strike for 18 days up until today, has been released by a Baku Court of Appeal on house arrest, after which he ended his hunger strike.

Yesterday it was announced that the consideration of Yagublu’s appeal was scheduled for September 28.

On September 18 in the afternoon, it was suddenly announced that Tofig Yagublu’s appeal against the court’s decision to arrest him was scheduled for 16:00.

A large number of Yaqublu’s supporters and police officers gathered in front of the Baku Court of Appeal. After the court decision, the oppositionist left the hospital, where he had been under medical supervision for the last few days, and went home.

It was announced that Yaqublu was ending his hunger strike, which had lasted 18 days.

Tofiq Yaqublu was detained on March 22, 2020 in Baku on charges of hooliganism.

According to the materials of the criminal case, he had an accident and beat up a married couple who was in the cabin of another car.

Yaqublu served two years in 2014-2016 on charges of organizing mass actions. He then received 30 days of arrest for participating in a mass opposition protest in Baku on October 19, 2019.

The day before the verdict was announced, Tofiq Yaqublu went on a hunger strike until his release.