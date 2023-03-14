"Saakashvili is on the verge of death in prison" - The Times

Times article on Saakashvili

An article about Saakashvili by the British publication The Times says that he “is on the verge of death in a Georgian prison.”

Today a letter from Mikheil Saakashvili was published in which he details his deplorable state:



“I passed out twice today. [Prime Minister] Garibashvili said in Munich that the authorities will allow European doctors, and this case is dragging on for ten days, but I will fight. A lot is happening to me. The French President, without any diplomacy, demanded my unconditional release at a joint briefing with the British Prime Minister. This is completely unprecedented. The day before, Le Figaro published an extensive interview I did.



The philosopher Bernard Levy published an article about me in TIME magazine. Today I was informed that I was awarded one of the most prestigious European awards.



I would like to say to a handful of politicians who still hesitate to give my name: do not become hostages of the long-term policy of the Russian Dream (playing on the name of the ruling Georgian Dream party – editor’s note). I just want to help you while I’m here, otherwise when I get back to Kyiv, I’ll be completely absorbed in helping Zelenskyy … Strength in unity and activity. Now is definitely not the time to pause, glory to our youth, glory to all the brave and fearless patriots.



Glory to Ukraine!”

The Times also talks about Saakashvili’s arrest and that he came to the country before the municipal elections in 2021 “in an attempt to strengthen the opposition”, being arrested thereafter.

“I weighed 120 kg [before my arrest], and now it’s 64. I have lost 60 kg, doctors predict multiple organ failure,” he says in the interview.

The Georgian government still refuses to send Saakashvili for treatment abroad.

The Times also cited statements by the presidents of France and Ukraine, who insist that he be sent abroad.

Family members and lawyers asked for a postponement or pardon for Saakashvili on health grounds and filed a petition with the court, which was rejected. Judge Giorgi Arevadze announced the decision at the final session of the Tbilisi City Court.