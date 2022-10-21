"This is an attempt to drag Georgia into a war." Reactions to sanctions on the Ivanishvili family



Reaction to sanctions on the Ivanishvili family

On October 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili’s brother Alexander Ivanishvili, his wife Ketevan Kharaishvili, aunt Ucha Mamatsashvili, and her son Tate Mamatsashvili.

The sanctions include the freezing of their assets. That is, they will not be able to dispose of either their own property and that which they own indirectly.

Reactions to this decision by Georgian Dream and opposition figures:

Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the Georgian Dream party

“We are talking about specific family members. You know the backstory and context of it all. This is an attempt to blackmail Georgia in order to involve it in the war [Russia in Ukraine], to open a second front here.

Of course, the Ukrainian authorities will not be able to force Bidzina Ivanishvili to return to politics in order to drag Georgia into the war, this is impossible. They don’t know Bidzina Ivanishvili. No matter how desperate the blackmail is, no one will be able to drag Georgia into the war and no one will be able to force Georgia to open a second front.”

Irakli Zarkva, MP, member of the Georgian Dream party

“It’s unfounded. This is blackmail, because the Georgian government – quite rightly – refused to open a second front. Ukraine must understand that this is not a game nor in its state interests. The Danilovs, Podolaks and similar people will not affect Georgian-Ukrainian relations.”

Giga Bokeria, Chairman of the opposition European Georgia Party

[Ivanishvili] is on the side of evil. He is against freedom. These sanctions are a great shame that we will be able to wash away only after we change this regime and take the necessary steps. We expected such a step from the Ukrainian authorities. We do not know when the US, EU or any other European country will follow. In the end, such oligarchs always end badly.”

Nika Melia, chairman of the opposition National Movement party

“The Ivanishvili family is involved in the process of circumventing sanctions imposed by the West. Thus, the Ukrainian government’s move is a clear signal. Mr. Ivanishvili is nothing more, nothing less, than an ally of Putin and an enemy of the democratic world.”

Elene Khoshtaria, Droa opposition party

“Sanctions in all cases are punishment and leverage in response to specific actions. This is a political gesture. This is a process that allows you to think, to change your own policy. The aim of this measure is, of course, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Nobody is interested in Ketevan Kharaishvili, except for the fact that she carries out tasks that Ivanishvili gives her. The purpose of all this is sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, including not only from Ukraine. So this is just the beginning.”

Mikhail Sarjveladze, MP, member of the Georgian Dream party

“Those who decided [to impose sanctions] are those who demanded the opening of a second front in Georgia. Having failed to achieve this with demands, they now seem to have chosen this strategy. It’s wrong to make such decisions. I don’t know what to expect now. They can follow the path when, for example, they start recognizing Abkhazia or something else like that.”

Ketevan Dumbadze, MP, member of the Georgian Dream party

“Bidzina Ivanishvili is not a Russian oligarch; Bidzina Ivanishvili is a philanthropist, Georgian in spirit and flesh.”

The coordinator of the international working group on Russian sanctions created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said in early July that the group was considering sanctions against citizens of Georgia, although names were not given at the time.

On September 8, a USAID document was published stating that Georgian oligarchs were seizing power in Georgia.

USAID was referring to the period after 2012 which saw rise of “oligarchs”, seizure of state institutions and impunity for corrupt officials.

The topic of sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili and his circle again became relevant on September 5, when Ukraine included the founder of the Georgian Dream and former Prime Minister of Georgia Bidzina Ivanishvili on a list of those possibly subject to sanctions, published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and a special sanctions group of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

Among the reasons for inclusion was support for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

