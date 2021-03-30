ENGLISH arrow icon
Thieves in Abkhazia turn attention to mining

Mining equipment stolen in Abkhazia

Professional thieves in Abkhazia have turned their attentions to mining equipment, as they target so-called ‘farms’ equipped in remote or little-visited places.

Thefts are becoming more frequent and, apparently, will soon become the main criminal act in Abkhazia for two reasons:

Mining for the extraction of cryptocurrencies and the import of equipment for it are banned and threatened with criminal punishment due to the acute energy crisis in Abkhazia.

Therefore, the risk of going to prison for such a theft is minimal – the owners have already broken the law themselves and will not publicly declare the loss.

There is a great demand for mining equipment and a good price on the black market.

Mainly small farms with 5-10 devices installed in houses or in garages are targeted where there is no specialized security.

However, in some cases, mini-enterprises are equipped with video surveillance cameras and a sound alarm system, and sometimes this saves from theft.

