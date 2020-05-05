Abkhazia to hold by-elections to parliament after former MPs become president, PM

Four the Abkhaz parliament opened up after MP Aslan Bzhania was elected president in the elections on April 23, 2020.

In addition to him, the powers of three more MPs also came to an end:

Alexander Ankvab became Prime Minister

Dmitry Dbar headed up the Ministry of the Interior

Yuri Hagush became the head of the administration of the Gagra region.

The Central Election Commission must call for re-election within two weeks in the constituencies where vacancies are formed. Repeat elections shall be held no later than in two months.



The parliament of Abkhazia has 35 seats, elections are held according to the majoritarian system.



Speaker Valery Kvarchia has proposed amendments that would prohibit an MP from prematurely terminating their authority to move into the executive branch.



