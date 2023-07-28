fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Trilateral truce on Karabakh
Trilateral truce on Karabakh

"The Tripartite Statement is not an international treaty." View from Baku

messenger vk-black email copy print

Erkin Gadirli on the trilateral statement

“The Trilateral Statement of November 10, 2020 is a rather strange document. From a legal point of view, it does not meet several important requirements to be considered an international treaty. In itself, the fact that this document is called a statement is not a problem, there are statements that are considered international treaties, but the statement of November 10, 2020 is not such,” Erkin Gadirli, a member of the Azerbaijani parliament from the opposition Republican Alternative Party, said.

According to Gadirli, the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, cannot be legally binding on these countries .

“Why is this statement far from the meaning of an international treaty?

First, this document has not been ratified by the parliaments of any of the parties. In order for a document signed by hundreds of parties of two or more states to give rise to international legal obligations, it must be ratified by the parliaments of the participating countries. But the statement of November 10, 2020 was not ratified by the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia.

Only the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, allowed to send a certain number of Russian army servicemen (peacekeepers) outside the state borders. But that’s a completely different question. According to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, international treaties are first approved by the State Duma, but this did not happen.

Erkin Gadirli during his speech at PACE. Photo: open sources.

Second, the name of the said statement is tripartite, but that does not actually make it tripartite. This document can only technically be called trilateral, because there are three signatures under it. But from a legal point of view, it is rather confusing how many parties agreed on this statement among themselves.”

In his opinion, the peculiarity of this situation is that Azerbaijan and Armenia have not yet recognized each other on the legal plane, i.e. de jure:

“In fact (de facto) this happened a long time ago, but it is not legally fixed in any way. And for this reason, leaving the peace treaty aside, there are no agreements between our countries on key issues (territorial integrity, delimitation and inviolability of borders, sovereignty, jurisdiction, etc.). In such a situation, the ratification of the statement of November 10, 2020 in the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia would look pointless, and this is legal nonsense.”

“Another feature of the current situation comes from all this – according to a statement dated November 10, 2020 – Azerbaijan and Armenia cannot be considered burdened with any obligations to each other. The actual structure of duties looks like this:

  • Armenia – Russia
  • Azerbaijan – Russia.

Thus the document referred to as a tripartite is actually two bilateral statements.

The legal inferiority of the November 10, 2020 statement increases its political risks. Therefore, the completion of Russia’s mission in Karabakh in November 2025 is an important condition from this position as well.”

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

1

Russians Register an Average of 1,300 Companies per Month in Georgia - Transparency International

2

Ilham Aliyev: "International law works selectively"

3

“It is useless to discuss illusory solutions” – Armenian analyst on the situation in NK

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

5

"You were, like, our republic." What do Russians who arrived from Sochi to Batumi by cruise ship say?

6

“Azerbaijan is creating a ghetto in NK” and other statements from Pashinyan interview

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews