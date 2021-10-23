The protest in Abkhazia continues, people demand resignation of Interior Minister

Political crisis in Abkhazia

The scandal with the deputy and his fellow countrymen from the village of Adzyubzha, veterans of the 1992-93 Georgian-Abkhaz war, beaten by the police, is gaining momentum again and threatens to turn into another political crisis.

On Wednesday, October 20, on the initiative of the residents of the village of Adzyubzha, a coordinating council of war veterans was created to prepare for indefinite protests.

The reason for the creation of the council was President Aslan Bzhania’s ignorance of the public’s demand for the resignation of Interior Minister Dmitry Dbar, who was involved in the beating of war veterans on the Sukhum embankment on September 30 this year.

MP Garry Kokaya, together with his fellow villagers, veterans of the Georgian-Abkhaz war, celebrated the Day of Victory and Independence of Abkhazia in a restaurant on the Sukhum embankment. After the feast, already on the street, he fired several shots into the air with a pistol to celebrate.

At the same time, President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania and his colleague from South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov celebrated the holiday in a nearby restaurant.

Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Dbar with his deputies immediately appeared on the scene together with the riot police who arrived on alarm. As a result, one violation of the law resulted in another. The police beat the deputy and his compatriots, after which they left, and the beaten Ajubzhins were then taken to hospitals by their relatives.

Sukhum. October 2021 Photo: JAMnews

The next day, a protest began in front of the parliament demanding the immediate resignation of the Minister of Internal Affairs and his deputies involved in the incident on the embankment.

The President was forced to interrupt his working visit to Moscow and, returning to his homeland, he promptly held a meeting of the Security Council, at which temporarily, while the investigation was underway, dismissed Minister Dmitry Dbar and his two deputies, Rush Tsvizhba and Dadyn Chachkhaliya, from their posts.

Within a week, the General Prosecutor’s Office completed a pre-investigation check of the incident on the embankment. As a result, criminal cases were initiated against the Deputy Interior Ministers Rash Tsvizhba and Dadin Chachkhaliya.

The article incriminated against him provides for imprisonment for a term of 5-10 years.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the actions of the deputy Garry Kokai also show signs of corpus delicti – hooliganism and insult to government officials. Just a few days later, the Supreme Court granted the petition of the Prosecutor General’s Office to initiate a criminal case against Deputy Kokai.

In the actions of the Minister of Internal Affairs Dmitry Dbar, the Prosecutor General’s Office did not see any corpus delicti. But at the same time, Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba recommended that the president dismiss the minister.

As a result, the last word remained with the president. At the time of the announcement of the results of the preliminary investigation, the president was again in Moscow. He returned home only on Monday, October 18th. The residents of the village of Adzyubzha and the opposition did not wait for the expected resignation of the minister. As a result, they announced the beginning of a new series of protests.

