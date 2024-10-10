Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze states that the scandalous election banners of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’ have opened society’s eyes to the true state of affairs in Ukraine, as the Georgian public did not have a clear understanding of it.

Additionally, Kobakhidze commented on the European Parliament’s resolution on Georgia, stating that it is ‘unfair,’ linked to the party of global war, and will be ineffective.

In its resolution, the European Parliament calls on the democratic partners of the European Council and the European Union to impose immediate personal sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili ‘for his role in worsening the political process in the country.

Certain entities are concerned about these advertising billboards and the corresponding video because for 2.5 years they managed to hide from the Georgian population what was happening in Ukraine and what is happening in Ukraine today, where there is a complete disaster — in terms of the economy, infrastructure, etc.

For 2.5 years, they portrayed these events as if we should envy Ukraine. In reality, these billboards and videos exposed the lies they were trying to convey to Georgian society…

In fact, the public did not have complete and adequate information about what was happening in Ukraine, and these billboards reveal the lies. That’s why the people who tried to present the situation in Ukraine as desirable for Georgian society are concerned,” Kobakhidze said on ImediLIVE.

On September 27, banners appeared on the streets of Tbilisi, with black-and-white photos of war-torn Ukraine on the left and color images of ‘peaceful and prosperous’ Georgia on the right.



This is an election tactic by the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream.’ In this way, it once again tries to convey its main narrative to voters: that the peace in Georgia is solely due to the wise and foresighted leadership of ‘Dream,’ whereas the Ukrainians did not show such prudence, which is why there is now war and destruction there.



On the same day, ‘Georgian Dream’ released a video with similar content.



The banners sparked a wave of outrage both within Georgia and beyond.



According to the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, they are ‘outrageous and shameful.

As for the European Parliament resolution, according to Kobakhidze, it pursues the same goal as the previous ones and will be just as ineffective:

‘This is yet another, the fourth resolution, adopted by the European Parliament [regarding Georgia]. Here we can see the hand of those forces we call the party of global war. It is clear that certain forces cannot come to terms with the fact that there is no second front in the country, no war occurred, and this is, in a sense, their last battle to develop such a scenario.

They are pinning their hopes on the parliamentary elections, and this discussion in the European Parliament really took place for that reason. That’s why this resolution was adopted, but this attempt by these forces is doomed to fail.

The unfairness of this resolution is absolutely clear. And an unfair document holds no value. This resolution will be just as ineffective as the previous three,’ says the Prime Minister.