The President of Abkhazia must choose: submit to the opposition and society - or resignation

Advisory Council in Abkhazia

The Abkhazian opposition has proposed that the President create a Consultative Council with his own participation and with the highest authority – meaning the unelected would govern the republic.

The President may have to accept, however, that this is an “offer that he can’t refuse”, inasmuch the opposition is threatening to rally the public if he does.

It would be a structure created on the basis of the Public Chamber, but would include representatives of the entire national political spectrum. All important issues for the republic would be discussed there.

The opposition proposes that the Council be endowed with special powers. So, without his consent, the president would not have the right to single-handedly make decisions of public importance.

Adgur Ardzinba

Opposition leader Adgur Ardzinba believes that the creation of the Consultative Council would help stabilize the domestic political situation.

“Everyone is tired of permanent instability. It hinders us from developing. We also have a practice in which we discuss decisions on various issues with society, i.e. public gatherings. Now this, unfortunately, is missing. Fateful decisions are made behind the scenes, behind the backs of the people,” Ardzinba says.

One of the first topics to be discussed by the Consultative Council would be an agreement on the transfer of 184 hectares of land in Pitsunda to Russia.

This agreement caused violent protests in the republic, and the matter has not yet reached ratification by parliament. But Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia Mikhail Shurgalin publicly warned that if Abkhazia did not hand over the estate to Russia, Russia would stop investing in Abkhazia and close the military base.

Adgur Ardzinba has unequivocally informed the authorities that the only way for them to remain in their posts is to agree to the idea of a Consultative Council and withdraw from the agreement with Russia.

“If the head of state does not hear the calls of the public, we will eventually have to return to folk traditions. We will call on the people to take to the streets,” said Adgur Ardzinba.

