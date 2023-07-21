“The National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli.”

Georgian political analyst Paata Zakareishvili, in a conversation with “Interpress News,” stated that the union of opposition parties “National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli” is a mutually beneficial step that has nothing to do with the defeat of the ruling party “Georgian Dream.”

According to him, the leader of the “Strategy Agmashenebeli” party, Georgy Vashadze, made the right decision as his party couldn’t independently overcome the 5-percent barrier to enter the parliament.

“The National Movement” and “Strategy Agmashenebeli” have issued a joint statement about their political alliance. As stated in their joint press conference by party leaders Levan Khabeishvili and Georgy Vashadze, they will continue their fight, following a common strategy, and create a “victory platform” for pro-Western parties, with doors open to everyone.

Paata Zakareishvili commented, “In fact, all intellectual forces have long distanced themselves from the ‘National Movement.’ The ‘National Movement’ only has the reputation and authority of Mikhail Saakashvili and nothing more. It seems evident that Khabeishvili is discredited. He can’t speak, can’t understand what he wants. He just keeps repeating the same thing: ‘Russian dream,’ ‘Russian dream’ (a play on the name of the ‘Georgian Dream’ party – JAMnews).

It’s unclear what the ‘National Movement’ stands for, what they offer to society, how they propose to overcome poverty, and geopolitical challenges.

On this backdrop, Vashadze stands out with his clear, logical, and convincing rhetoric, thus becoming a significant intellectual acquisition for the ‘National Movement,’ which will speak more often on behalf of the ‘National Movement.’

This will undoubtedly be beneficial for both the ‘National Movement’ and Vashadze himself, who couldn’t overcome the 5-percent barrier either with his own party or in alliance with others. He made the right decision. Some of his teammates, probably, will enter the parliament.

Therefore, this is a mutually beneficial step that has nothing to do with either the victory or defeat of the ‘Georgian Dream.’ It strengthens the ‘National Movement’ and also reinforces ‘Strategy Agmashenebeli.’ It’s not bad, it’s good, but it’s not a winning formula. I am confident about this.

If, in addition to uniting these opposition parties, 2-3 other centers are created that overcome the 5-percent barrier, it will be a success in defeating the ‘Georgian Dream.’

‘Georgian Dream’ may come first in the 2024 parliamentary elections, but it won’t be a success if the opposition forces collectively gain the same number of votes.”