The heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey inaugurate international airport in Zangilan

Opening of the international airport in Zangilan

In Zangilan, which returned to Azerbaijan after the second Karabakh war, an international airport has been opened with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

In a press statement after the opening of the airport, Ilham Aliyev said that the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey is “a signal to the countries of the world and the region.”

In turn, Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that “the fears of some countries about the Zangezur corridor are absolutely groundless.”

This is the second international airport built on the territory which returned to Azerbaijan’s control after the 44-day war in 2020. In October 2021, the first such airport opened in the Fizuli region. The third airport will appear in the Lachin region in 2025.

Why does Azerbaijan need these airports?

“Airports being built in the territories liberated from occupation are not only air harbors, but also important components of the military-strategic infrastructure,” Natik Jafarli, an Azerbaijani politician and leader of the Republican Alternative opposition party, said.

International airport in Zangilan. Photo: AzərTAc

“I find it funny when some say that this is another source of corruption and that money is appropriated in this way. You might think that these people can control all government projects, they have already dealt with corruption and cannot just keep track of the construction of airports.

And so the existing system is used to wasting both the budget and oil revenue without any control and accountability. It is a system that is based on corruption, ensuring political loyalty from top to bottom through corruption. Why would we build airports just to launder money?,” Jafarli added.

About the new airport

The runway of Zangilan International Airport is 3,000 meters long and 60 meters wide. The airport will receive all types of aircraft, including heavy wide-body transport aircraft.

International airport in Zangilan. Photo: AzərTAc

The platform area is 60,000 square meters. The airport will allow flights that comply with ICAO and IATA standards.

The terminal of the international airport will accommodate 200 passengers per hour. The terminal includes a VIP-hall, a cafe, a first-aid post and office space.

Statements by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey

After the opening of the airport, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a tete-a-tete meeting in the Jabrayil region.

Meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Jabrayil, October 20, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

After the meeting, the presidents made press statements:

“Today we are holding a meeting in Jabrayil. There is no town as such. Everything around is destroyed, the Armenians demolished everything. But we have returned, life is being revived here,” Aliyev said.

“Turkey is our main ally. Our brotherhood only grew stronger after the war. We signed the Shusha Declaration. Our brotherhood is a signal to the countries of the world and the region. If someone decides on aggression against us, then our partnership is a warning to them,” he added.

According to Aliyev there are crises in many countries, “they are going through difficult times. But Turkey is moving forward, implementing projects. Everyone reckons with Turkey’s successes and everyone knows that the main role belongs to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.”

“Turkey will continue to participate in projects in the region. Our relations are moving from regional to the level of global cooperation,” the President of Azerbaijan said.

In his statement, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he was pleased to be present “at the opening of such a modern airport.”

Erdogan and Aliyev at the opening of the airport in Zangilan. Photo: AzərTAc

“I see destruction all around and I ask the world powers why they don’t come and look at what happened here?

With the help of Ilham Aliye these places are being restored, new roads and bridges are being built. A new Azerbaijan is being built, and we see it,” the Turkish President said.

“We are proud that Turkish companies are involved in the restoration of Karabakh. We see that people have finally returned to their homeland. And the village of Agaly is no longer a village at all, but is turning into a smart city.

When we were walking here, my dear friend told me about the water supply, that a dam would be built here and in this way the problem would be eliminated for the development of agriculture.

In a year, I believe, the road to Jabrayil will be presented in a new form; we see the work on laying asphalt and laying the railway,” he added.

On the issue of the Zangezur corridor, Erdogan said: “The fears of some countries about the Zangezur corridor, which will connect the western regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan, are absolutely groundless.”

Opening of the international airport in Zangilan