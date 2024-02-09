The Georgian parliament approved the new government, with Irakli Kobakhidze as the new prime minister

Irakli Kobakhidze has been appointed as the new prime minister of Georgia. Parliament approved the new government with the support of 84 deputies, while 10 voted against.

In the new cabinet of ministers, only the minister of defense has changed. Irakli Chikovani replaced Juansher Burchuladze at this position. Earlier, Kobakhidze stated that Burchuladze himself wanted to resign from his post and pursue other activities.

Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili promptly signed a decree appointing Irakli Kobakhidze as prime minister. She justified this decision by emphasizing “the need for unimpeded responses to natural disasters and urgent issues.”

The prime minister was asked if he planned to visit the occupation line in the zones of the Georgian-Abkhaz and Georgian-Ossetian conflicts (previously he stated that he had never been there – JAMnews).

Kobakhidze replied that due to his new position, he would definitely need to go there. “This will be important in addressing the country’s challenges,” he said.

Kobakhidze highlighted the significance of advice from the honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, stating, “He is a political grandmaster who can anticipate 10-15-20 moves ahead. Such foresight extends beyond politics, although I am specifically referring to politics. Therefore, his guidance is invaluable to us.“

Members of the parliamentary majority expressed gratitude to the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili for nominating Kobakhidze as prime minister.

Member of the parliamentary majority Beka Odisharia praised Kobakhidze for his excellent leadership of the ruling Georgian Dream party. He emphasized that the party is now a united and supportive family, prepared to face any challenges ahead.

Georgian Dream MP Nino Tsilosani commended the abilities of Irakli Kobakhidze, noting that he was the primary target for the opposition. She emphasized that “Kobakhidze’s emotional stability, intelligence, political acumen, and, above all, his patriotism, were instrumental in enabling their parliamentary team to navigate through these challenges successfully.”

On February 1, Irakli Kobakhidze, the former chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, was announced as a candidate for the position of prime minister. This decision was made public during the Georgian Dream congress, with Kobakhidze being nominated by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party’s honorary chairman, often regarded as the country’s de facto ruler.

Kobakhidze is set to succeed Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who vacated the office on January 29. Garibashvili, in turn, assumed the role of party chairman. Essentially, Garibashvili and Kobakhidze have swapped positions. The members of Georgian Dream unanimously endorsed Garibashvili as the party chairman.

Speaking to reporters after the congress, Kobakhidze stated that the three years of Garibashvili’s premiership had been “particularly successful,” indicating that the new prime minister has no plans to alter the government.

Kobakhidze’s government program, spanning 97 pages, outlines four main areas: foreign policy, economic development, social initiatives, and public administration.