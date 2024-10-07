fbpx
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

The European Council: "Georgia's current course halts Eurointegration "

The European Council on Georgia

The European Council once again expresses serious concern regarding the political course of the Georgian government, which contradicts the fundamental values and principles of the European Union, reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The European Council is the highest political body of the European Union, consisting of the heads of state and government of the EU member countries.

The European Union expects that the parliamentary elections on October 26 will be held in a “free and fair” environment, and also emphasizes the EU’s “steadfast support” for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

On October 6, the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, called the election banners of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” “outrageous, shameful, and horrifying.”

The banners in question compare war-torn Ukraine to a “peaceful and prosperous” Georgia.

In this way, the ruling party is once again trying to convey its main narrative to voters — that the government of “Georgian Dream” is so wise and foresighted that peace prevails in the country, whereas Ukraine lacked such discernment and ended up with war and destruction.

