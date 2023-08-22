fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

The dangerous beauty of the Yupshara Canyon in Abkhazia continues to lure tourists despite the ban

messenger vk-black email copy print

Yupshara Canyon in Abkhazia

The authorities of Abkhazia have banned tour buses from stopping at the Yupshara Canyon, one of the most beautiful but also the most dangerous tourist spots in the republic.

This ban hit hard the small entrepreneurs (shopkeepers and photographers), whose business is completely tied to the canyon. They tried to block the road in protest, but the ban was not officially lifted. This does not prevent tourists from continuing to stay here “unofficially”.  

The picturesque Yupshara Canyon is located on the way to the famous Lake Ritsa, and every bus with tourists travelling to the lake makes a stop here.

Yupshara Canyon in Abkhazia

However, there are occasional rockfalls in the canyon. For example, in June this year a large boulder that broke away from a rock crushed an off-road excursion vehicle, killing a Russian tourist and seriously injuring another.

Due to the increased frequency of rock falls Abkhazian Tourism Minister Teimuraz Khashba issued the above-mentioned ban in early August.

Despite protests of local shopkeepers and photographers, the minister refused to cancel the ban.

However, buses and cars continue to stop in the canyon, as evidenced by fresh photos. The authorities explain this by the fact that “not everyone is still aware of the recent ban”.

Adamur Bagatelia, director of the Ritsa Relic National Park, also believes that since the decision was made only recently, many people are simply not aware of it yet.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

Switzerland refuses to recognize passports issued by Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia

2

“A curious proposal on Karabakh”: a document attributed to Lavrov

3

Apologies for Russian drummer from musicians and organizers - what happened at The Killers concert in Tbilisi

4

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 14-18 August, 2023

5

“The future belongs to Armenia more than Azerbaijan” – Armenian analyst

6

"The result for Armenia - they made some noise and vice versa." View from Baku on the results of the meeting of the UN Security Council

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews