In Azerbaijan, a former MP has been sentenced to eight years in prison for extortion, which he denies

The Baydemirli case – arrests in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, a former MP, Nazim Baydemirli, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for extortion. Recognized as a political prisoner by local and international human rights advocates, he maintains his innocence and asserts that he is being punished for defending the rights of residents in the village of Soyudlu in the Gedabek district, where mass protests occurred last June.

Eight years in prison and compensation of 49,740 manats

In the Baku Serious Crimes Court, a verdict was read for former deputy and entrepreneur Nazim Baydemirli.

In his speech, lawyer Agil Laidj stated that “Baydemirli’s guilt regarding the extortion charge was not proven. None of the defense’s motions were satisfied, and no evidence of guilt was presented.” He referred to the case against Baydemirli as “legal terror.”

The defense also pointed out that Baydemirli is a well-known scholar, economist, and former parliament member. He requested the court to acquit Baydemirli.

Baydemirli himself linked the criminal case to his support for public protests in the village of Soyudlu in the Gedabek district against environmental pollution by a gold mining company. Meanwhile, state television and pro-government media labeled him as the “organizer of the protests.”

“During the events in Soyudlu, I made statements to the media. I was not close to the government or the opposition; I was an independent economist. The videos circulated about the events in Soyudlu were unpleasant. It’s wrong to gas or beat elderly people. The police are a state authority in Azerbaijan; I never made provocative speeches. Even without the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ knowledge, I was presented on AzTV as an organizer. What guilt have I carried all these months?” he questioned during the trial.

At the same time, Baydemirli does not consider his arrest a “political order.”

“Despite all this, I did not perceive this arrest as a political order. The term ‘political prisoner’ is accepted by local and international institutions. This list is used as pressure on our country. I do not like having my name on it. But I am grateful to everyone who supported me.

I want to be acquitted; I do not want compensation from the state. If someone disagreed with an article I wrote, it does not mean that I acted against the state. I forgive them all,” he said.

Baydemirli also described his 15 months of detention as “moral torture.” He believes he is completely innocent and asked the court to acquit him.

However, the court sentenced the former deputy to eight years in prison and ordered him to pay the victim compensation of 49,740 manats (around $29,250).

Two weeks ago, the prosecutor proposed sentencing the ex-deputy to nine years in prison.

“Baydemirli allegedly extorted money in 1996 in Lipetsk”

Baydemirli was detained on July 4, 2023, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Organized Crime Unit on charges under Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threats for the purpose of acquiring property) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The following day, the court ordered his arrest for four months. Baydemirli rejected the charges, calling them “fabricated.”

On September 1, 2023, another charge was brought against Baydemirli under Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the lawyer, this charge is based on the allegation that Baydemirli extorted money from someone in Lipetsk, Russian Federation, in 1996.

Disorderly conduct or blackmail?

Initially, information circulated on social media about Baydemirli’s detention by the Organized Crime Unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a suspect in organizing protests by local residents in the village of Soyudlu in the Gedabek district.

Later, the Ministry’s press service issued an official statement saying that Baydemirli was detained based on a report from a citizen.

“The citizen reported to the police that Nazim Baydemirli was blackmailing him by threatening to release his embarrassing images and demanding 50,000 manats (around $29,400). Although he gave Baydemirli 10,000 manats (around $5,800) on June 14 this year, Baydemirli continued to blackmail the complainant and his family for non-payment of the remaining amount,” the press service stated.

Human rights advocates, who view the former deputy’s arrest as political, note that he was detained “because he defended the protests of local residents regarding the gold mine in the village of Soyudlu in the Gedabek district.”

What happened in Soyudlu?

On June 20-21, 2023, local residents in the village of Soyudlu in the Gedabek district protested against the construction of a new artificial lake for discharging wastewater from the nearby Gedabek gold mine.

According to villagers, the environment has been severely harmed due to years of gold mining operations. The air is polluted with cyanide gas, which poses health risks to the population. Locals argue that building a second artificial lake for toxic waste on grazing lands will worsen the situation.

Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protest. Reports indicate that about 10 residents were injured during the clashes, and approximately 10 individuals were arrested on various charges.

Since June 22, access to and from the village has been restricted by police for outsiders.