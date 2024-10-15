fbpx
The ally organization of the "Georgian Dream" threatens to hold opposition voters accountable

Statement from “Neutral Georgia”

The satellite organization of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, the pro-Russian group “United Neutral Georgia,” is now threatening opposition voters as well. In a published statement, they express their desire to prohibit such voters from participating in the elections. Neutral Georgia refers to opposition-minded citizens as a “sect” and “enemies of the country.”

“For the past 12 years, two factors have influenced the ‘rootless agents’—external patrons and their sect, meaning the voters.

Given the new political reality, the ‘Georgian Dream’ party, albeit late, firmly states its intention to hold the collective ‘National Movement’ accountable. We believe that achieving this goal will be more difficult as long as this group continues to receive support and vote in elections. Participation in a crime is not only morally wrong but is also a punishable offense under the criminal code!

This time, we must still try to get to the root of the problem and eradicate the evil. The root of the problem, as already noted, is each individual ordinary voter who has supported and revived the metastases of society by bringing together the ‘National Movement,’ the organization states.

According to ‘Neutral Georgia,’ there are about 300,000 such voters.”

According to the political council of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” which was later echoed by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the ruling team needs a constitutional majority, including to initiate a legal process whereby “the United National Movement and all its affiliates or successors will be declared unconstitutional.”

In response to a journalist’s question about which parties the ruling party “Georgian Dream” intends to ban, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze provided a clear list: “United National Movement,” “Akhali,” “Girchi,” “Droa,” “Lelo,” and “Gakharia for Georgia.”

