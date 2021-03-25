Tent city near the parliament in Tbilisi. Video

Tents by Georgian parliament

Tents outside the parliament in Tbilisi are the result of months of the political crisis that began after the parliamentary elections in October 2020.

The opposition did not recognize the results of the elections, gave up its seats in parliament and took to the streets.

For the first time in history, Georgia has a virtually one-party parliament, where practically only the ruling Georgian Dream party is represented.

The situation worsened in February 2021, when, as a result of a special operation, Nika Melia, the leader of the most rated opposition party, United National Movement, was arrested.

On March 24, the opposition announced that it was going into a state of emergency, began rallies in the regions, and that on May 15 it would return to Tbilisi with a mass protest on Rustaveli Avenue.

There are two main demands: the release of political prisoners and the announcement of early parliamentary elections.