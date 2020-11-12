Georgian national team in historic football match

The Georgian national football team is going up against the North Macedonian national team at Dynamo Stadium in Tbilisi today at 21:00.

If Georgia wins this game, it will be able to compete in the European Championship for the first time in the history of independent Georgia.

English referee Anthony Taylor will judge the match.

The game will be tense because it has the same historical significance for North Macedonia – if they win, the Macedonians will also go to the European Championship for the first time.

The day before the match, one of the team’s main hopes, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, was diagnosed with coronavirus, and he will miss the historic final.

In addition to him, COVID-19 took out another very important player – Levan Shengelia.

The head coach of the Georgian national team is Slovak Vladimir Weiss.

“The match that Georgia has been waiting for 30 years” – this is how the Georgian press has responded to this game.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, this historic game will end without spectators at the Dynamo Arena. Curfew is in effect in Georgia from 22:00 pm.