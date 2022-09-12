Tao-Klarjeti – the Georgian Kingdom was born here

The no comment video captures beautiful landscapes of the historical region of the Georgian Kingdom Tao-Klarjeti, modern Turkey.

Tao-Klarjeti played a fundamental political and religious role in the Georgian Kingdom. For this reason, plenty of important Georgian churches and monasteries can be found here.



Some of the historic buildings are restored but some are in a critical state. A video about a beautiful trip around the very beginnings of the Kingdom of Georgia.