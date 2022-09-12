fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Generation Genius
Generation Genius

Tao-Klarjeti - the cradle of the Georgian Kingdom. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Tao-Klarjeti – the Georgian Kingdom was born here

The no comment video captures beautiful landscapes of the historical region of the Georgian Kingdom Tao-Klarjeti, modern Turkey.

Tao-Klarjeti played a fundamental political and religious role in the Georgian Kingdom. For this reason, plenty of important Georgian churches and monasteries can be found here.

Some of the historic buildings are restored but some are in a critical state. A video about a beautiful trip around the very beginnings of the Kingdom of Georgia.

Most read

1

Former FSB agents say they were in Georgia on special assignment

2

Georgian jury acquits taxi driver who left Russian-speaking tourists outside the city

3

The President of Abkhazia must choose: submit to the opposition and society - or resignation

4

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

5

Baku returns five Armenian soldiers, but in exchange for what? Opinion from Yerevan and Baku

6

How long the war in Ukraine might go on, how many victims, how it may end for Russia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews