Fight for Shusha/i intensifies, new reports of Syrian mercenaries. Karabakh on November 7

Information from Baku

• Fighting continued in the Agder, Agdam and Khojavend directions.

• The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense denied reports of the Armenian side about the shelling of the city of Shusha in Karabakh.

• The Armenian military conducted artillery and rocket attacks on villages in the Terter, Agjabedi and Aghdam regions of Azerbaijan.

• Azerbaijani President Aliyev on Twitter said that 16 more settlements came under the control of the Azerbaijani army in Fizuli, Jebrail, Gubadli, Zangilan, Khojaly, Khojavend regions.

• A 16-year-old teenager, Shahmali Atraf oglu Rahimov died in the village of Yeni Ayrija in the Barda region of Azerbaijan after a shell fired by the Armenian armed forces hit the house where he lived.

• The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also denied the report of shelling from the territory of the Gubadli region of Azerbaijan, the village of David Bek near the city of Kapan in Armenia: “This is provocative disinformation. Azerbaijan has no military target on the territory of Armenia”.