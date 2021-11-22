ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Subsistence minimum in Georgia increases amid high inflation

messenger vk-black email copy print

In October, the subsistence minimum in Georgia increased by 36.5 lari [approximately $11] to 224.2 lari [approximately $72], the record high for the country. However, this minimum consumer basket only includes groceries; it does not include utilities, medicines, medical treatment, education and other expenses.

The reason for the increase in the subsistence minimum was continuing inflation and a sharp rise of prices.

Compared to October 2020:

  • The average consumer’s living wage has increased by 32.2 lari [about $ 10].
  • Vegetables rose in price by 43%, oil – by 31%, bread – by 19%.


The largest price increases were recorded in the following groups: food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport, water, electricity, gas and healthcare

According to Geostat, on average, residents of Georgia spend only 44% of their income on food. 56% of the money covers other expenses.

However, the subsistence minimum in Georgia is calculated solely based on the cost of food. The minimum “survival basket” does not include hygiene products, electricity and gas bills, travel fares, medical services and drugs, education and other essential expenses.

The average cost of living in winter is about 20% higher than in summer. However, since the cost of living does not cover the aforementioned costs, the difference between the winter and summer cost of living is very small.

The subsistence minimum in Georgia is calculated based on the following daily ration:

  • Wheat bread – 250 grams
  • Corn flour – 40 grams
  • Beans – 20 grams
  • Rice – 10 grams
  • Buckwheat – 10 grams
  • Beef – 40 grams
  • Pasta – 15 grams
  • Pork – 20 grams
  • Milk – 150 ml
  • Cottage cheese -15 grams
  • Cheese – 20 grams
  • Fermented – 5 grams
  • Eggplant -10 grams


In the future, the statistical office intends to abandon the calculation of the subsistence minimum, since “this indicator is not used in any planning and decision-making process”.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews