Student protests in Batumi spark solidarity across Georgian universities

Georgian students protest against election results

Students at Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University in Georgia’s Adjara region have gone on strike, claiming that the parliamentary elections held on 26 October were rigged.

They are demanding new elections and have accused the university administration of aligning with the ruling party.

The protest began on the night of 14 November, with students occupying the university in defiance. In response, the building’s heating was turned off, and the electricity was cut twice.

By the evening of 15 November, students had taken their rally outside the university, urging not only young people but individuals of all ages to join their cause.

“We must understand that the only democratic way to change the government—through elections—has been blocked by the ruling Georgian Dream. As long as this party, its Central Election Commission, and its state security service remain in power, no future elections will make sense,” said Mate Tsentradze, a member of the student movement, in an interview with Batumelebi.

Students of Shota Rustaveli Batumi State University and journalist Vika Bukia

Photo: Eka Lortkipanidze/ Radio Liberty

Photo: Batumelebi

Support for the Batumi students has poured in from across Georgia.

In Tbilisi, dozens of students staged a protest at Ilia State University, marching through halls and classrooms while chanting, “Everyone come out! The oligarch stole our constitutional right—elections.”

Their ranks grew as more students joined, and the group marched to Tbilisi State University (TSU).

March in Tbilisi on November 15 against election fraud, demanding new parliamentary elections

Students from Caucasus University, TSU, the Medical University, and GIPA, as well as universities in Kutaisi, declared solidarity with the Batumi protesters.

In a Facebook post, the student movement at Iliauni stated: “We, students, as active citizens and observers of Georgia, who witnessed election fraud in the country, will participate in all peaceful protests and marches to reclaim our voice and our European future.”

GIPA’s student movement echoed this sentiment, declaring: “The academic field must be alive and independent, and for this, the Georgian people must reclaim their vote. Every student’s voice is crucial in this struggle. We hope that […] through joint efforts, Georgia will return to its historical European path.”

Caucasus University students also expressed their commitment, stating: “We offer unconditional support for the legitimate protest of Batumi State University students. As part of the peaceful protest, Caucasus University will join any student action and gathering in defense of every vote.”

Students of Tbilisi State Medical University issued a strong statement: “We stand for the fight to reclaim stolen votes and condemn anyone complicit in election fraud. It is not only our right but also our duty to serve our homeland. No one will silence our voice, whether inside or outside universities.”

Third-year mass communications students at Akaki Tsereteli State University in Kutaisi shared a joint statement on the Facebook page Imereti Press:

“We fully share the collective spirit of this movement and are ready to support students who understand their civic responsibility. We are prepared to participate in all peaceful demonstrations and marches.”

The wave of protests highlights the growing discontent among Georgia’s youth and their commitment to democratic principles and transparency.

