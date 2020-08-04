Azerbaijan lifts need for SMS permission to leave the house, but extends quarantine until August 31

The strict quarantine in Azerbaijan will be extended until August 31 due to the continuing high number of daily new coronavirus cases. But some of the restrictions will be lifted on August 5.

For a month a half, since June 21, Baku and several other cities and regions have only been allowed to leave the house after receiving SMS permission from the authorities, all stores have been closed aside from grocery stores and pharmacies, and going to parks and beaches has been prohibited.

On August 5, one of these strict measures will be lifted — the SMS permissions.

The ban on visiting beaches has also been lifted. However, access to the seashore will still be regulated. Those who want to go to the beach can register on the special website cimerlik.az and choose a beach with free spaces available.

The beaches will be open from 8 am to 9 pm.

The other restrictions will continue to be in effect until August 31.

As before, public transport will not run on the weekend. Restaurants and cafes will only be able to carry out delivery orders.

The areas of activity and services that are permitted and prohibited, established by decision of the Azerbaijan cabinet of ministers on June 19, 2020, remain unchanged. Including:

• Weddings are not permitted.

• Memorial services are prohibited, including the organization and conduct of memorial ceremonies in enclosed spaces, with the exception of funerals.

The operational headquarters calls on the population not to gather in groups of more than five, to maintain social distance, and to use protective masks.

On social networks, the decision to extend the quarantine was met with controversy. Many people published sarcastic posts, and some hint that the quarantine regime will not end so quickly.

Here are some typical posts:

“Illogical decisions lead people to not believe in the pandemic. It’s like they are urging people to start a rebellion. We are really showing patience.”

“Why is it so hard for the government, which has already been in power for 30 years, to deal with the virus like they are in Georgia?”

“We have entered such a strict quarantine regime that we are unable to get out of it. The whole world is visiting each other, and we rejoice over the beaches opening at the end of summer.”