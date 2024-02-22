"In 2024, concrete results are needed" - joint statement following the 8th session of the Georgia-EU Association Council

The eighth session of the Georgia-EU Association Council took place on February 20, 2024, chaired by Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The Georgian delegation was led by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Also in attendance was the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy, Oliver Varhelyi. The European Council issued a statement addressing the topics discussed during the session.

In addition to the nine steps outlined in the European Commission’s recommendations, the document emphasizes the need to combat anti-Western rhetoric and ensure the independence of state institutions.

The Association Council welcomed the historic decision of the European Council to grant Georgia the status of candidate country, stating that this decision elevates the Georgia-EU relations to a new strategic level.

The EU noted that the Georgian government adopted the Action Plan for the Implementation of the Nine Steps even before the European Council’s decision and called on Georgia to further progress towards reforms and the necessity of their implementation.

The Council reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to strengthening relations with Georgia and underscored the importance of fully utilizing the Association Agreement, including the effective implementation of the EU-Georgia Association Program for 2021-2027.

Georgia has undertaken significant reforms in several areas and has successfully aligned its legislation with EU standards in many sectors.

The Council emphasized the importance of combating disinformation, anti-European rhetoric, as well as information manipulation and external interference. The EU urged Georgia to take substantial steps in this direction while also taking note of the efforts already made by the government.

The Association Council stressed that “full independence, accountability, and impartiality” of all state institutions, including the judiciary, prosecution, anti-corruption, and monetary institutions, must be ensured in line with European standards and recommendations of the Venice Commission.

The EU emphasized the need for further improvement in parliamentary oversight, especially over security services.

The Association Council took note of the reforms aimed at improving the electoral framework and urged Georgia to complete electoral reform in a timely manner ahead of upcoming elections in accordance with the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR.

The Association Council welcomed the work done in the field of human rights protection in Georgia, particularly focusing on efforts towards gender equality, combating gender-based and domestic violence, as well as legislative efforts regarding decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the appointment of a public defender. The EU stressed the need to continue this work and ensure respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, assembly, and media, as well as the full independence and effectiveness of human rights protection institutions.

The Association Council acknowledged the work done towards de-oligarchization, preventing excessive influence of private interests in Georgia’s economic, political, and social life, and underscored the need for effective implementation of the existing action plan based on a multi-sectoral, systemic approach.

The European Union welcomed the establishment of the Anti-Corruption Bureau and emphasized the need for further efforts to combat all forms of corruption, including in the context of de-oligarchization.

The European Union welcomed Georgia’s fulfillment of the visa liberalization criteria and its actions regarding the European Commission’s recommendations.

The EU appreciated Georgia’s active participation and constructive cooperation in preventing instances of evasion of EU sanctions against Russia but called for more efforts to align with common positions in EU foreign and security policy and restrictive measures.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for the Geneva International Discussions and the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanisms, including the upcoming 60th round.

The Association Council also highlighted the significant role of the EU observer mission in conflict zones. Decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and investigations by the International Criminal Court confirming Russia’s responsibility in the conflict were emphasized.

The Association Council welcomed Georgia’s successful economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic-induced crisis and the country’s GDP growth. The EU positively assessed Georgia’s fiscal and monetary policies, which enabled the successful overcoming of the shock caused by Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine.

The Association Council welcomed the fact that the EU remains Georgia’s largest trading partner and that Georgia’s exports to the EU have increased. The role of Georgia as a partner in Europe’s energy security, especially its role in transiting Caspian hydrocarbon resources through the Southern Gas Corridor, was once again underscored.

The European Union also expressed readiness to support Georgia in its fight against money laundering and terrorism financing to meet the criteria for joining the euro single payment system.

The Association Council emphasized that the Eastern Partnership remains relevant and that in 2024, alongside the enlargement process, concrete results are necessary.

“The EU and Georgia expressed concern over Russia’s steps aimed at integrating Georgia’s regions – Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia – into the Russian political, security, military, economic, and other spheres.

The Council condemned the killing of Georgian citizen Tamaz Ginturi by Russian troops illegally stationed on Georgian territory. The Association Council expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in terms of security, humanitarian issues, and human rights in the regions of Georgia, Abkhazia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, including freedom of movement, property rights, education in the native language, and discrimination against Georgians on ethnic grounds,” the statement said, noting that the European Union once again emphasized its support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Georgia.