Georgian authorities seek to declare Orthodoxy the state religion - TV channel Formula

State religion in Georgia

According to information obtained by Georgian TV channel Formula, the ruling party Georgian Dream plans to officially declare Orthodoxy the state religion of the country.

Formula reports that the initiative comes from the party’s founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Sources claim that Georgian Dream is already discussing this with the Georgian Patriarchate.

On August 21, Bidzina Ivanishvili stated that there are four reasons why Georgian Dream needs to secure a constitutional majority in the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2024. The fourth reason was not specified by Ivanishvili, and some believe it relates to the issue of Orthodoxy.

According to the same sources, Georgian Patriarch Ilia II opposes this proposal, as he did in 2002, arguing that there is no need for it and that such a historical moment has not yet arrived in the country.

“Previously, the patriarch was against declaring Orthodoxy the state religion, which led to the creation of a constitutional agreement defining the church’s status. The church maintains this stance to this day,” said Father Longinoz Suarishvili, a spokesperson for the patriarchate, in an interview with Formula.

He added that no official proposal on this matter has been received, and although the patriarchate is discussing the issue internally rather than with government representatives, it is likely to maintain its current position.

If Orthodoxy becomes the state religion, the Church would lose its independence from the state, believes Metropolitan Nikoloz Pachuashvili of the Akhalkalaki and Kumurdo Diocese:

“Declaring a state religion means that the Church is not independent from the state, and the state is not independent from the Church. I believe there is no need for this in the country, and it would not bring any benefits.“