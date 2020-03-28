State of emergency begins in Abkhazia March 28, so far without new restrictions

The Abkhaz parliament has unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency from March 28 to April 20, 2020 in connection with the global coronavirus pandemic.

However, the decision is conditional. Parliament actually gave the government permission to apply any tough regulatory clauses set forth in the constitutional emergency law at any time the situation may require.



As of March 27, no cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Abkhazia.

At the time of making the decision, only the bans previously accepted are valid:

All public transport has been stopped, but taxis continue to operate without restrictions, including restrictions on the number of passengers.

All educational institutions and kindergartens have closed.

All private business, except for those that are recognized as vital, have closed.

All tourist places are closed and excursions are prohibited.

All restaurants and cafes are closed, but they are allowed to deliver home orders.

At the same time, in one room can be no more than five people.

It is strongly recommended that people stay at home and go out only when necessary.

Some of the possible limitations of a state of emergency approved by parliament include:

Introduce a special entry and exit regime; Prohibit individual citizens from leaving for a specified period a certain area, their apartment (house);

Expel violators of public order who are not residents of the area at their expense;

Prohibit the holding of meetings, rallies, processions, as well as theatre, sports and other public events;

To establish a special mode of operation of enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as solve other issues of their economic activity;

Use their resources to prevent and eliminate the consequences of an emergency;

Prohibit strikes;

Enter quarantine;

Limit the movement of vehicles and conduct their inspection;

Introduce a curfew.

