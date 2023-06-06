Speaker of Georgian Parliament call on State Department to lift sanctions on Georgian judges

Speaker on judge sanctions

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is urging the US State Department to lift sanctions on Georgian judges as soon as possible.

According to him, two months have passed since “we requested evidence, but none has been presented.” A decision made without evidence, Papuashvili continues, is a political decision and therefore has no weight.

Talking about the general situation in the judiciary, Shalva Papuashvili said that Georgian justice withstood all tests, despite all attempts to discredit it.

On March 5, the US State Department imposed sanctions on Georgian judges Mikhail Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze, as well as their family members, and banned them from entering the US “due to significant corrupt activities.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that they abused their official position.

Independent experts and human rights activists have been saying for years that Levan Murusidze and Mikhail Chinchaladze lead a so-called “judicial clan” blocking reforms needed to strengthen ties between Georgia and the European Union.

Both judges are affiliated with the powerful High Council of Justice, which is the main oversight body of the country’s judiciary. It is also believed that they have a secret relationship with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the richest man in Georgia, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the informal ruler of the country.

However, Levan Murusidze was also loyal to the previous government.