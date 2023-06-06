fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Speaker of Georgian Parliament call on State Department to lift sanctions on Georgian judges

messenger vk-black email copy print

Speaker on judge sanctions

Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili is urging the US State Department to lift sanctions on Georgian judges as soon as possible.

According to him, two months have passed since “we requested evidence, but none has been presented.” A decision made without evidence, Papuashvili continues, is a political decision and therefore has no weight.

Talking about the general situation in the judiciary, Shalva Papuashvili said that Georgian justice withstood all tests, despite all attempts to discredit it.

On March 5, the US State Department imposed sanctions on Georgian judges Mikhail Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze, as well as their family members, and banned them from entering the US “due to significant corrupt activities.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that they abused their official position.

Independent experts and human rights activists have been saying for years that Levan Murusidze and Mikhail Chinchaladze lead a so-called “judicial clan” blocking reforms needed to strengthen ties between Georgia and the European Union.

Both judges are affiliated with the powerful High Council of Justice, which is the main oversight body of the country’s judiciary. It is also believed that they have a secret relationship with Bidzina Ivanishvili, the richest man in Georgia, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the informal ruler of the country.

However, Levan Murusidze was also loyal to the previous government.

Most read

1

"A difficult conversation awaits Aliyev in Chisinau." Commentary from Yerevan

2

“Armenia is not Russia’s ally in the war with Ukraine” – Pashinyan interview with CNN

3

The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, 29 May-2 June, 2023

4

Azerbaijani, Armenian and Georgian will meet again in Berlin - the series "Dolma Diaries" continues

5

"Zelensky's statements are consistent with forces hostile to Georgia" - Prime Minister of Georgia

6

Points of agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan: View from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews