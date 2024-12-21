South Ossetian civil activist Tamara Mearakishvil attacked by local MP

Activist attacked in South Ossetia

In South Ossetia, civil activist Tamara Mearakishvili filed a police complaint against Zaza Dryaev, an MP from the ruling “Nykhas” party, accusing him of assault.

“Dryaev used physical force, forcibly snatched my phone, threw it far away, insulted me with vulgar language, and threatened me,” said Tamara Mearakishvili.

The conflict between the MP and the activist has been ongoing for a long time. Zaza Dryaev has been elected twice as an MP representing the village of Leningor, where Tamara Mearakishvili is originally from. Before becoming an MP, Dryaev headed the administration of the Leningor district and was frequently criticized by the activist. In turn, the MP referred to her as an “enemy of the Ossetian people.”

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to JAMnews, on the evening of December 20, Mearakishvili approached Dryaev on a street in Tskhinvali and asked why he was spreading rumors about her. Instead of responding, he reportedly insulted her with vulgar language, snatched her phone, and shoved her.

Tamara Mearakishvili

Sources in South Ossetian law enforcement explained that the MP’s actions fall under Article 129 of the Russian Criminal Code, “Insulting an Individual”:

“There are no physical injuries as such. The Ministry of Internal Affairs must forward her complaint to the Prosecutor General’s Office, as Dryaev is an MP.”

Those close to the matter hold little hope for an impartial investigation of the incident.

Dryaev is no stranger to scandals—he has previously clashed with opponents, even within the walls of parliament, threatening women among others. So far, he has faced no consequences, and many in Tskhinvali believe this time will be no different.

Additionally, it was revealed that on December 21, Tamara Mearakishvili received a call from the Presidential Administration, threatening her with “consequences” if she filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Tamara Mearakishvili has a long history of tense relations with South Ossetian law enforcement, having faced pressure and criminal prosecution on multiple occasions. The charges against her were eventually dropped.

