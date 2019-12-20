Son of first Georgian president Gamsakhurdia severely wounded by stabbing

There are several accounts of what happened

Son of the first president of Georgia Tsodne Gamsakhurdia was hospitalised in the evening of December 19 after being stabbed near the home where President Gamsakhurdia once lived in downtown Tbilisi.

Tsotne Gamsakhurdia was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state with several wounds in the chest and also in the head.

Doctors performed two complex operations – one in the area of ​​the heart and lungs, the second on the head. His condition is assessed as extremely serious.

The attacker managed to escape. Police have not yet said who attacked Tsotne Gamsakhurdia.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has already begun an investigation under Article 19-108 of the Criminal Code of Georgia – attempted murder.

According to one account, the attacker was a neighbor of Gamsakhurdia with whom he had an incident ten years ago. In April 2011, Gamsakhurdia was found guilty of injuring David Badzhelidze and sentenced to nine years and six months in prison.

One Georgian publication writes, citing an anonymous source, that the attack was a case of revenge.

Some observers do not exclude that the incident may be related to the oppositional activities of Tsotne Gamsakhurdia.

A few hours ago, on Facebook, Gamsakhurdia criticized and obscenely addressed the adviser to the Prime Minister for Regional Affairs, Sozar Subari.

•In December 2018, Tsotne and his brother Konstantin went on a hunger strike demanding the state complete an investigation into the death of their father.

•Zviad Gamsakhurdia was the president of Georgia from 1991-1992, for only nine months. In January 1992, was overthrown in an armed coup. Gamsakhurdia fled from Georgia, was in exile. He died at the end of 1993 in the village of Dzveli Khibula under unclear circumstances.