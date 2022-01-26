Six sisters raised by mother in a Georgian village of Leteti. Video

Six sisters from the village of Leteti

Venera and Sirana Gagloshvili live in the village of Leteti in Gori. They are the only living sisters out of six siblings. Venera was born in 1941. Shortly after her birth, her father went to war and went missing.

Venera and Sirana’s mother raised six daughters alone. Neither Venera nor Sirana could continue their studies. They say times were different back then, they faced many hardships.

In this video, sisters from the village of Leteti talk about their childhood, youth and what it was like to grow up with six siblings in a family without a father.