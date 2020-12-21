Azerbaijani residents to return to Shusha in Karabakh by next summer?

“I think that at least by next summer some of the citizens will be resettled to Shusha”, Report was told by the chairman of the Public Association Organization for the Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan Faiq Ismayilov, who is on a visit to Shusha in connection with assessment and inventory work.

According to him, at present there is still a little work on the full water supply of Shusha, work in this direction is being completed:

“The generators light up the entire city. There are 3-5-storey buildings in the city that have not been destroyed. These buildings need to be renovated. They will be easily rebuilt and people will soon be resettled there.”

It should be noted that a sweets production workshop and a bakery have already started functioning in Shusha.