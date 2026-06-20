"We remember June 20": new video in the Georgia Protests Live Blog

Exactly seven years ago, on the night of June 20–21, 2019, authorities violently dispersed a mass protest outside the parliament building. Police used rubber bullets and batons. Two people lost an eye after being struck by rubber bullets, around 240 were injured, and dozens were arrested.

The immediate trigger for the protests was that, during the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, held in the Georgian parliament, Russian MP Sergei Gavrilov took the seat of the Georgian parliamentary speaker.

Giorgi Gakharia, who was interior minister at the time and is now one of the leaders of the opposition, is currently living in exile. Criminal charges have been brought against him in connection with the events of June 20, 2019.