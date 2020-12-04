Azerbaijan releases death toll for Second Karabakh War

Azerbaijan has released information pertaining to the total death toll in the Second Karabakh War for the first time: 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed. Another 100 people are considered missing.

“The armed forces of Azerbaijan lost 2,783 soldiers during the Patriotic War. Currently, 103 of them are identified using DNA analysis. Over 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army are considered missing,” the Defense Ministry said.

1,245 servicemen wounded in the war continue treatment in the country’s medical institutions, the department noted.

The Ministry of Defense adds that the names and titles of the victims will be published in the coming days.