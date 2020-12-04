ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan releases death toll for Second Karabakh War

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijan has released information pertaining to the total death toll in the Second Karabakh War for the first time: 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed. Another 100 people are considered missing.

“The armed forces of Azerbaijan lost 2,783 soldiers during the Patriotic War. Currently, 103 of them are identified using DNA analysis. Over 100 servicemen of the Azerbaijani army are considered missing,” the Defense Ministry said.

1,245 servicemen wounded in the war continue treatment in the country’s medical institutions, the department noted.

The Ministry of Defense adds that the names and titles of the victims will be published in the coming days.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews