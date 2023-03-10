The threat of a "second front", anti-Russian sanctions, and reforms that never happened - discussion in Abkhazia



“Second front in Abkhazia”

JAMnews editor in Abkhazia/Chegemskaya Pravda editor Inal Khashig and historian Astamur Tania discuss the main topics circulating in Abkhaz society:

How international sanctions against Russia are affecting Abkhazia, and what might happen next;

Why the Georgian-Abkhaz negotiation process is not moving forward;

Possible threat of a “second front” from Georgia;

Domestic political crisis in Abkhazia and failed reforms

