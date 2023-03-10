fbpx
The threat of a "second front", anti-Russian sanctions, and reforms that never happened - discussion in Abkhazia

JAMnews editor in Abkhazia/Chegemskaya Pravda editor Inal Khashig and historian Astamur Tania discuss the main topics circulating in Abkhaz society:

  • How international sanctions against Russia are affecting Abkhazia, and what might happen next;
  • Why the Georgian-Abkhaz negotiation process is not moving forward;
  • Possible threat of a “second front” from Georgia;
  • Domestic political crisis in Abkhazia and failed reforms

