US State Department urges Georgia to investigate sanctioned judges

Sanctions against Georgia judges

According to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the United States is urging the Georgian government to investigate judges who have been subjected to American sanctions. Miller shared this in an interview with “Voice of America.”

“We urge the Georgian government to take steps to investigate, hold corrupt individuals accountable, and work towards strengthening the independence of the judiciary,” Miller stated.

Miller also noted that effective judicial system reform is among the nine recommendations presented to Georgia by the European Union.

Miller stated that the measures taken by the US “help hold wrongdoers accountable,” who undermine the rule of law and trust in Georgia’s justice system.

“We urge the Georgian government to implement the European Union’s recommendations, ensuring independence and impartiality in the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Investigations Service, and Data Protection Service.

We also call on the government to continue protecting civil society, as it is a crucial partner in the fight against corruption,” said Matthew Miller.

He added that “the department will continue to use all available tools, including visa restrictions, to help hold corrupt individuals accountable on a global scale.”

On April 5, 2023, the US State Department imposed sanctions on Georgian judges Micheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia, and Valerian Tsertsvadze, as well as their family members, prohibiting their entry into the US “due to significant corrupt activities.”

These judges are referred to by opponents of the Georgian authorities as the creators of the so-called “judge clan,” which allegedly follows the directives of the ruling party, the “Georgian Dream.”

The US applied sanctions for the first time, and it’s not coincidental that the initial sanctions targeted the judiciary, say experts.

On April 8, the Executive Secretary of the ruling “Georgian Dream,” Mamuka Mdinaradze, announced that the parliamentary majority of the ruling party intends to appeal to the US Embassy to request the removal of sanctions from the judges.