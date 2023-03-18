"We need a coordinating council" - Mikheil Saakashvili

Saakashvili on opposition unity



The third president of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, shares the position of the fourth president, Giorgi Margvelashvili, about the need to create a coordinating council in the country, as revealed in a Facebook post by Saakashvili calling for dialogue.

Margvelashvili came up with an initiative to create a council that would give the opposition the opportunity to come out with a single message. At the same time, according to him, such a council does not mean a single electoral list.

“Most of the MEPs have directly indicated that early elections are the only way forward. We must not forget that we are in a very dangerous geopolitical environment. Therefore, we must be more organized and flexible than our opponent, and people must not lose the initiative.

Since I do not plan to participate in Georgian politics, I do not pretend to have an exact recipe. But now is definitely not the time for political reviews – we all need to look for a solution, and we will find it sooner than we think. We definitely need a coordinating council,” Saakashvili writes.

