Saakashvili fainted, received medical assistance



Saakashvili fainted

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on a hunger strike in prison for 48 days, fainted on November 18 during a meeting with his lawyers. He was taken on a stretcher to the intensive care unit, where he regained consciousness.

Resuscitators at the prison hospital where Saakashvili is located say that “his condition has stabilized as a result of minor resuscitation measures”. The resuscitation team is currently monitoring Saakashvili’s condition.

The effective response of the medical team was praised by Nika Gvaramia, director of the opposition TV channel Mtavari and one of Saakashvili’s lawyers, who with the ex-president when he lost consciousness.

“Now everything is in order with Saakashvili, nothing threatens his life”, Gvaramia said. He believes that the only salvation for Saakashvili is leaving the prison hospital and ending the hunger strike:

“It’s important for me to get this person out of here alive”, Gvaramia said.

Large-scale rally scheduled for November 19 in the center of Tbilisi



The opposition originally planned to hold three protests in Tbilisi on November 19. However, a large-scale protest has now been announced, which will take place in the Republic Square.

“The government does not give up its obsessive desire to kill a person already captured by them […] This is an important moment in the history of the country, and our full mobilization and unity is needed more than ever”, said Nika Melia, leader of the leading opposition party United National Movement (created by Mikhail Saakashvili).

“Russia is involved in all this from start to finish. Those who believe that the country’s freedom is in danger – we are waiting for you on November 19 at 15:00 on the Republic Square”, said Nika Melia.

On the eve of November 17, a group of experts created by the Public Defender of Georgia Nino Lomjaria published their findings on the state of health of Mikhail Saakashvili.

“Due to the critical state of the patient’s health, it is recommended to immediately continue his treatment in a multidisciplinary professional hospital. An intensive care unit is needed and the conditions of the prison hospital do not meet the necessary requirements”.

On November 10, the Strasbourg court released “interim measures” in regards to Mikheil Saakashvili’s hunger strike, his health and safety. The court’s decision notes “the danger of causing irreparable damage to the life and health of Mikhail Saakashvili”.