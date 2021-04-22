Russians rally in support of Kremlin critic Navalny. Photo, video

On April 21, rallies in support of the leader of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny were held in dozens of cities throughout Russia.

Navalny is currently serving his term in prison where he went on a hunger strike to protest against the refusal to allow his doctors to visit him in prison amidst his deteriorating health. Independent doctors familiar with the politician’s health consider his condition to be critical.

Protest in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21, 2021. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov

Navalny’s supporters have also been protesting against the government authorities’ intention to declare the Anti-Corruption Fund and all the regional branches of Navalny’s campaign ‘extremist’. The Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK) founded by Alexei Navalny publishes investigations into Russia’s government authorities and alleged ill-sources of their wealth, and, along with the regional branches of Navalny’s campaign, help to organize peaceful protests against the corruption and Putin’s rule in the country. The Russian prosecutor’s office has already filed such an extremism claim against the FBK with the court and if the court rules in favor of it, the organization will be outlawed.

Protest in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21, 2021. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov

В Москве на Рождественской площади люди скандируют: «О таком нельзя молчать»



Видео: Иван Жилин / «Новая газета» pic.twitter.com/WlA5A5PqNK — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) April 21, 2021

Alexei Navalny’s allies organized rallies in dozens of cities across Russia. The first ones to gather were supporters from the east of the country – Vladivostok, Krasnoyarsk, and Yekaterinburg.

Protests in support of Alexei Navalny in Omsk, April 21, 2021. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov

In some cities, the protests were peaceful, while in other places many participants were detained.

Action in support of Alexei Navalny in Moscow, April 21, 2021. REUTERS / Shamil Zhumatov



In total, as of 22:18 Moscow time, the OVD-info organization reported that more than 1,000 people had been detained throughout Russia.

Полиция в Питере применяет шокеры, сообщает «Фонтанка»



Видео: «Фонтанка» pic.twitter.com/Vh7FaaXrIb — Новая Газета (@novaya_gazeta) April 21, 2021

In Moscow and St. Petersburg thousands of people marched in support of Navalny.