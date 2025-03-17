Russian tourist shot in Abkhazia over bare torso – why are local authorities covering it up?

Russian tourist shot in Abkhazia

A Russian tourist was shot in Abkhazia after being confronted about his bare torso, with local authorities allegedly trying to suppress the case as the head of the Gagra district is among the suspects.

According to social media reports, on March 13, Russian citizen Konstantin Belozerov was dining with his wife at a café in the resort town of Gagra when the local administration head, Yuri Khagush, entered with a companion. The official reportedly disapproved of Belozerov being shirtless and asked him to “observe the dress code.” The tourist took offense, leading to a verbal altercation that escalated into a fight—and then gunfire.

As a result, Belozerov suffered gunshot wounds and was initially hospitalized in Gagra, then transferred to Sukhumi, and later airlifted to Sochi, where he remains in intensive care.

For two days, Gagra officials ignored reports of the incident, with the administration’s press service dismissing news of the tourist’s injury as just “another fake” spread by opposition media.

Only on March 15 did Abkhazia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) acknowledge the case, stating it had begun investigating the circumstances of the man’s injury in Gagra. However, the ministry denied that it was a gunshot wound, instead claiming that 43-year-old Konstantin Belozerov was hospitalized with a “stab wound that pierced his left shin.” According to the MIA, he received first aid and was discharged.

The ministry made no mention of other participants in the incident.

Meanwhile, Abkhaz journalist Nizfa Arshba traveled to Sochi, where she confirmed that Belozerov is in intensive care in serious condition after losing a significant amount of blood. According to Sochi doctors, the nature of his wounds indicates he was shot, contradicting the official claim that he had simply “fallen onto a metal rod,” as documented in medical reports from Sukhumi.

The Abkhaz opposition has condemned the authorities’ handling of the shooting incident involving a Russian tourist, accusing them of attempting to suppress the case.

They recall that during the recent presidential election campaign, authorities had artificially fueled hysteria over alleged anti-Russian sentiment in Abkhazia. Now, they argue, this incident serves as a test for the new administration under President Badr Gunba, the Kremlin’s preferred candidate.

“Is the law in Abkhazia truly equal for all, or are certain individuals allowed to commit serious crimes with impunity?

We demand an immediate investigation by law enforcement, full transparency in reporting the circumstances of the attack, and clear answers from all responsible authorities,” reads a joint statement from eight Abkhaz opposition organizations.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are their own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.